Alex Trebek Wants Betty White To Replace Him On Jeopardy

“She checks all the boxes.”
For 36 years and counting, Alex Trebek has reigned supreme as late-night game show host of Jeopardy.
The 79-year-old host, whose birthday is tomorrow, even admitted to rehearsing his farewell speech for whenever he decides to step down as host.
Well now he’s letting fans know which celebrity he’d love to choose as his successor! During a recent interview with Good Morning America, Alex teased about why he thinks his longtime friend Betty White would be perfect for the job.
“I have no say whatsoever in who will replace me when my days as the host of Jeopardy end.”
“But I joked with the audience and said Betty White, because they want somebody younger and somebody funnier.”
Alex concluded, “She checks all those boxes. Betty and I have been friends for a long, long time.”
But Alex went on to say he would only leave the show if his ability to host the show started to diminish. He’d never walk away from the show, they’d have to take him “crawling away.”
Hear more of what Alex has to say about Jeopardy in the full clip below. And be sure to check out his memoir The Answer is…Reflection on My Life, out now.
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!