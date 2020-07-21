AFL news, Why Jeff Kennett’s Alastair Clarkson comment is an open invite for GWS

Should GWS fail to make finals, the club could consider a play for legendary Hawthorn coach Alastair Clarkson in light of Hawks president Jeff Kennett’s recent bombshell over the 52-year-old’s future.

Kennett rattled the cage when he placed an expiry date on Clarkson’s tenure at the club, stating that he suspected the four-time premiership-winning coach’s deal which finishes in 2022 “will be the end of his contract”.

While Kennett later watered down his words, it’s been a rocky period for the Hawks who slumped to a third straight loss on Sunday in a whopping 43-point defeat to Melbourne.

The loss did little to quell the intrigue over Clarkson’s recently scrutinised leadership, particularly in light of Kennett’s stark comments.

Alastair Clarkson (Getty)

“We won’t be sacking Clarko, Clarko won’t be sacking us, when the times comes he and we will come to an agreed position and I suspect it will be at the end of this contract,” Kennett said.

While Clarkson played the drama with a flat bat, it’s nonetheless invited intrigue over the future of one of the most acclaimed coaches in the game.

With last year’s runners-up GWS slipping down the ladder with four losses this season and a big question mark hanging over their finals campaign, veteran AFL journalist Craig Hutchison suggested it might prove a big enough catalyst for the club to part ways with Leon Cameron (whose contract finishes this year) and swoop on Clarkson.

“‘Two years and probably finish’, is a really weird thing for the president to say,” Hutchison told Nine’s Footy Classified.

“I thought it was totally out of character and does put extra pressure on the situation.”

Hawks head coach Alastair Clarkson speaks to players (Getty)

Asked if GWS would be intrigued by the prospect of luring Clarkson north if Cameron failed to take the Sydneysiders to the finals, Hutchison was straight.

“I’d think they’d have to, wouldn’t they?” he said. “If he were available at the end of the year.

“I think it’s very real. You’ve got this situation where they can get it together but you’ve got an under-performing team in an AFL development state which hasn’t been able to frank their talent – and they’re running out of time and years to do that.

“If you were a rival club in the market for another coach in the next two years, that [Kennett’s comments] was an invitation to approach Alastair Clarkson. The club he is at is half putting an expiry date on him, that’s an invitation.

However, Essendon great Matthew Lloyd was less convinced the club were about to walk away from their long-time coach.

“I personally believe that the way Alastair spoke after the game that he’s not going anywhere,” Lloyd said. “He’s in for the long-haul with Hawthorn.

“He wants it to be longer than the two years, he wants to get past the next two years and coach longer. I think there was a littler retraction from Jeff who tried to say that’s not what he meant.”