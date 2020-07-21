AFL news, Shane McInnes column

Melbourne has long been Australia’s sporting capital, and will remain so long into the future beyond the current coronavirus crisis.

But let’s be brutally honest for a moment.

The one thing that makes Melbourne the sporting capital is the fans. Be it the Formula One Grand Prix, Australian Open, AFL Grand Final or Melbourne Cup carnival, without fans, these events count for little.

As Victoria records triple-figure growth in COVID-19 cases for a 16th straight day, the time has come for a sobering reality check around Melbourne’s sporting calendar for the remainder of 2020.

If the mighty MCG is a pale imitation of itself come GF time, Sydney’s ANZ Stadium is a better option. (The Age)

These major events are very different to run of the mill weekly AFL matches. These events are worth millions to the economy and depend on fans to be a success.

With no attendees, each event faces losses of tens of millions of dollars. There’ll be no corporate hospitality, limited sponsorship, and most of all, no atmosphere.

Remember those matches at the MCG earlier in the season? The emptiness in the stands resonated in living rooms around the country and the fake crowd noise did little to appease the masses.

As a Melburnian who covers these events for a living, it’s sacrilegious to even suggest it, but as Victoria grapples with its greatest crisis in a generation, it’s impossible to see any crowds – let alone sell-outs – being allowed before the end of the year.

For this reason, the AFL and Victorian Racing Club have a tough decision to make in the coming weeks around the Grand Final and Melbourne Cup respectively. And organisers of the Boxing Day Test, Australian Open and Formula One Grand Prix could well face their own ‘Sophie’s choice’ sooner rather than later if Victoria fails to make significant progress in controlling its COVID outbreak in the coming months.

There’s only two viable options: postpone or relocate. Neither is desirable and both present massive challenges.

Postponing is tough. The sports calendar is packed as it is, and delaying one event only forces further delays down the line.

Just look at the Olympics. The one year postponement has forced a complete rejigging of the sports calendar for both 2021 and 2022.

For sports like AFL and racing, it’s also impractical. You can’t have the Grand Final months after the conclusion of the season and the tight scheduling around racing leaves very little wriggle room for a four-day carnival like the Melbourne Cup.

Dustin Martin after winning last year’s Grand Final with Richmond. (The Age)

That leaves relocation.

The idea of the Melbourne Cup being held at Randwick churns my stomach, as does the idea of the Grand Final at Optus or ANZ Stadium. But in a year when everything is against the norm, could an exception ensure these events still thrive, albeit in enemy territory?

The Grand Final at ANZ Stadium (my preference given it’s 83,000 seat capacity) would be the biggest event in Sydney since the 2000 Olympics. Sorry, NRL fans.

As a one-off, the match would be an instant sell-out, guaranteeing the atmosphere the game deserves. There’s plenty of space for the AFL to establish marquees to host its corporate partners and imagine the Grand Final parade down Macquarie St, finishing on the picturesque steps of the Sydney Opera House.

ANZ Stadium might be dated but it beats an empty or even quarter-full MCG every day of the week.

The mechanics of moving an event like the Melbourne Cup are far greater than moving the Grand Final. And the tradition of Flemington on that first Tuesday in November is the most significant in Australian sport.

But does an empty Flemington outweigh 50,000 at Royal Randwick? Some would say, yes. From a revenue and spectacle perspective though, the answer is no.

This is the greatest carnival in Australian racing and among the best in the world, and deserves to be experienced in the best manner possible. Imagine Craig Williams passing the winning post on Vow and Declare, only to be greeted by a few seagulls and members of the media pack. No, thanks.

Vow and Declare leads the Melbourne Cup field in front of a packed Flemington last year. (Getty)

Today, it’s all hypothetical. But, in the coming weeks and months tough decisions are going to have to be made about a number of Melbourne’s premier sporting events.

Above all else, organisers must ensure these events maintain the standard set in years previous.

Let me be clear, the potential relocation of these events doesn’t diminish Melbourne’s position as the sporting capital, nor does it mean it will lose them long term.

It’s about ensuring the best possible product for the event itself, the broadcasters, the fans and the sponsors.

And if that means Sydney, Brisbane or Perth step up for a one-off, then so be it. After all, we’re supposedly, all in this together.

Shane McInnes is an AFL commentator and sports broadcaster with 3AW, 6PR and Nine Radio. You can follow him on Twitter: @shanemcinnes.