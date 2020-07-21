AFL fixtures announced round 9-12 including 20 straight days of 33 games, Travis Auld

The AFL has announced a bumper fixture block between Round 9 to 12.

In an unprecedented move, 33 games will be played in 20-straight days of Aussie Rules footy.

With Round 9 beginning on a Wednesday night on July 29, Round 12 will be completed by Monday August 17, with games taking place in Western Australia, Queensland, South Australia and Tasmania.

The rounds will include several “non traditional” night-time double headers on Monday (Round 11), Wednesday (Round 10), Thursday nights (Round 9 and 10).

“Unprecedented times delivers us an unprecedented fixture for the next block of games. This is giving fans a unique opportunity to watch footy in a way we couldn’t normally produce,” AFL General Manager of Clubs and Broadcasting Travis Auld said.

“We have taken the opportunity to compress the season as the feedback from clubs is that while they are in a hub environment there was a desire to play more games in a shorter period of time, and in turn we can effectively complete the season in a quicker format.

“Given that we don’t have the ability to prioritise attendance at matches this season it allows us to play games in the non-traditional time-slots of Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday night and showcase our game across the entire week.”

The fixture sees Tasmania hosting AFL footy for the first time in 2020. North Melbourne are awaiting a state government exemption to move to Hobart for two games scheduled at Blundstone Arena against the Demons and Brisbane Lions (Round 11 and 12).

“We have been consistent in our desire to get matches in Tasmania,” Auld said.

“Both the AFL and North Melbourne are heavily invested into footy in Hobart and we are very happy for the state and the city to host two matches at Blundstone Arena. I would like to thank Premier Gutwein and his team for making this happen.”

The AFL have had to manage the heavy schedule of consecutive games with perfectly-timed breaks and byes for teams.

Carlton, Fremantle, Hawthorn, West Coast Eagles will have a bye in Round 10 and Sydney sides GWS and the Swans have theirs in Round 11 due to a 14-day quarantine requirement of the WA government for their stay in Perth to face West Coast and Fremantle.

Max Gawn of the Demons leads his team out during the round 7 (Getty)

In addition Brisbane, Collingwood, Geelong, Melbourne and North Melbourne have two four-day breaks in between games and Adelaide, Essendon, Gold Coast, Port Adelaide, Richmond and St Kilda have one four-day break.

“In constructing this block of matches we have focused on ensuring the teams with four-day breaks are, where possible, minimising travel in and around those matches,” Auld said.

“Teams who have four-day breaks in this block of matches will be afforded a bye in the next block [with the exception of Melbourne and Essendon who didn’t play a match in Round 3].”

To make the entire arrangement work the AFL had to work closely with the AFLPA including releasing the freeze on player contracts from 2021 onwards.