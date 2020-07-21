AFL admit to umpiring errors in St Kilda’s win over Adelaide Crows

After AFL umpires were subjected to extensive ridicule following their performance in St Kilda’s win over Adelaide on Monday night, the league’s football boss and umpires chief have admitted to errors.

On Tuesday AFL football operations general manager Hocking said in a statement that there were many decisions in that game that were “missed” and “unwarranted”.

“We acknowledge there were decisions in last night’s game that were either missed or unwarranted free kicks and we will continue to work towards ensuring stronger consistency in decision making, particularly with regards to Holding the Ball decisions,” he said.

“Earlier this season, we identified a number of instances where players failed to make a genuine attempt to dispose of the football when legally tackled and should have been penalised for Holding the Ball (No Genuine Attempt).

“This was then communicated to clubs with the following description: Where a player is in possession of the football and has not had prior opportunity, a field umpire shall award a free kick if the player is able to, but does not, make a genuine attempt to correctly dispose of the football when legally tackled.

“Like many people in our game, umpires have made significant sacrifices to keep the game going for all fans across the country, including moving interstate at short notice for extended periods of times, and we thank them for their professionalism and commitment throughout this unprecedented season.”

St Kilda beat the Crows

In addition, AFL umpires boss Hayden Kennedy reportedly spoke over the phone to Saints coach Brett Ratten and Crows coach Matthew Nicks and apologised on behalf of officials.

“Kennedy conceded several of the decisions were incorrect and discussed the holding the ball rule, which has sparked confusion among players and coaches alike,” The Age reported.

Hocking said there was still a need for “balance” in umpiring decisions after the Monday night fixture featured almost 50 free kicks and some questionable holding the ball calls that left AFL greats ‘baffled’.

“It’s more the consistency that’s not quite there, we have not got the balance right,” he told The Age.

“No doubt over the weekend there were good games where it [the holding the ball rule] was applied as we want to see it and the game was better for it and there were some games where it wasn’t quite right.

“There had been an up-tick in holding the ball and a decrease in ball-ups.

“It’s got to be a genuine attempt (to release the ball).”

Shane McAdam of the Crows looks on dejected (Getty)

After the game on Monday night Ratten was careful with his criticism of umpires, but it was clear he was somewhat frustrated with the officiating.

“That’s not my job to do that, but, yeah, there was a few (hard to read holding the ball decisions),” Ratten said.

“Sometimes it’d be pretty hard to be a ballplayer and try and put your hands on it, because we have to be careful here that we don’t create – and it probably wasn’t just this week but for a couple of weeks – and have players just sitting there waiting to tackle players. That’s not how we want to play the game.

“It’s a fine line and you’ve got to be given some chance to get rid of it.

“We’ll just leave that to the umpires. If it gets a bit tougher and they’re hotter on it, we’ll try and adjust as quickly as we can.”

Dougal Howard of the Saints celebrates with his team mates after kicking a goal (Getty)

Hocking told The Age the difficulty of AFL umpires being spread around three different interstate hubs during the fluid, ever-changing 2020 season made it harder for officials to all be on the same page, attending training together.

“The umpires have left jobs in Melbourne made sacrifices to be in three different states rather than in Melbourne. They have done a great job and by and large got it right,” he said.