Addin Fonua Blake cleared to cross Queensland border with Manly Sea Eagles

Manly Sea Eagles star Addin Fonua-Blake has been cleared to travel to Queensland and play after a flu shot stand-off came to a head.

Nine News sports journalist Danny Weidler revealed on Tuesday morning that Fonua-Blake is eligible to play the North Queensland Cowboys this week after his refusal to get a flu shot.

Weidler claims that up until Tuesday Fonua-Blake had been reluctant to take the flu vaccine, a mandatory condition of entry under the Queensland government’s negotiations with Sunshine State-based and visiting NRL sides for the season’s restart in May after the coronavirus shutdown.

Addin Fonua-Blake (Getty)

But now he will be free to play the Cowboys at Queensland Country Bank Stadium on Friday night.

“Des [Hasler] was dancing around it a bit on 100% Footy last night, but the mail I’ve got this morning is that Addin Fonua-Blake has been cleared by the Queensland government – that’s the information Manly has been given,” Weidler reported on Big Sports Breakfast.

“Whether he’s had the shot or not Manly will not say. I suspect he has decided to do that. That’s a personal decision for Addin. But Manly are telling me that he will be picked in their team.”

The Tongan international has finished serving his two-week ban for an offensive slur directed at referee Grant Atkins which also cost him a $20,000 fine. Now he is eligible for selection in Hasler’s side to face North Queensland.

On 100% Footy on Monday night Hasler said Fonua-Blake’s appeal to travel to Queensland was still “before the tribunal and the doctors at each government department there”, and did not give a hint that the matter had been resolved.

“Hopefully we’ll get a result sooner rather than later,” he said last night.

“We’ve treated it as a personal choice. Each case is different. There are different circumstances that play out so I said we’ll wait and see what happens when they hand down their decision from the tribunal.”