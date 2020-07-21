Addin Fonua Blake cleared to cross Queensland border with Manly Sea Eagles

Manly Sea Eagles star Addin Fonua-Blake has been cleared to travel to Queensland and play after a flu shot stand-off came to a head.
Nine News sports journalist Danny Weidler revealed on Tuesday morning that Fonua-Blake is eligible to play the North Queensland Cowboys this week after his refusal to get a flu shot.
Weidler claims that up until Tuesday Fonua-Blake had been reluctant to take the flu vaccine, a mandatory condition of entry under the Queensland government’s negotiations with Sunshine State-based and visiting NRL sides for the season’s restart in May after the coronavirus shutdown.
But now he will be free to play the Cowboys at Queensland Country Bank Stadium on Friday night.
“Des [Hasler] was dancing around it a bit on 100% Footy last night, but the mail I’ve got this morning is that Addin Fonua-Blake has been cleared by the Queensland government – that’s the information Manly has been given,” Weidler reported on Big Sports Breakfast.
“Whether he’s had the shot or not Manly will not say. I suspect he has decided to do that. That’s a personal decision for Addin. But Manly are telling me that he will be picked in their team.”
The Tongan international has finished serving his two-week ban for an offensive slur directed at referee Grant Atkins which also cost him a $20,000 fine. Now he is eligible for selection in Hasler’s side to face North Queensland.
On 100% Footy on Monday night Hasler said Fonua-Blake’s appeal to travel to Queensland was still “before the tribunal and the doctors at each government department there”, and did not give a hint that the matter had been resolved.
“Hopefully we’ll get a result sooner rather than later,” he said last night.
“We’ve treated it as a personal choice. Each case is different. There are different circumstances that play out so I said we’ll wait and see what happens when they hand down their decision from the tribunal.”