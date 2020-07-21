Actress Drew Sidora And YouTube Star LaToya Ali Reportedly Join “RHOA” As Full-Time Cast Members For Season 13

#Roommates, following the news that “Real Housewives of Atlanta” is set to start filming its upcoming season in just a few weeks—there have now been reports of two new cast members who are set to officially hold a peach. Actress Drew Sidora and YouTube star LaToya Ali are rumored to be joining the cast of the Bravo hit series “RHOA” when season 13 begins shooting at the end of July.

As reported by @bscott, actress Drew Sidora (who you may remember played T-Boz in the VH1 biopic “CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story”) and popular Canadian YouTube star LaToya Ali are set to officially claim their peaches—as “RHOA” reportedly wants to tap into a younger audience by bringing the two ladies onto the show.

Drew Sidora’s name has been buzzing around the “RHOA” universe since 2015, when she was rumored to be joining the show along with fellow actress Kim Fields. However, while that situation didn’t pan out, it appears that she may finally be making her “RHOA” debut along with her husband and three children.

As for LaToya Ali (known on YouTube as LaToya Forever,) according to reports she’s currently in the middle of a messy divorce from her husband. Apparently, her filming has experienced multiple hold-ups because her estranged husband didn’t want certain aspects of their relationship filmed, which naturally puts producers in a bind when it comes to covering every aspect of the lives of “RHOA” cast members.

If you’re wondering where OG and series star NeNe Leakes stands in all of this, well she previously confirmed to us that she is still negotiations for the upcoming season—and no, she has not been fired. Practically every season, there seems to be speculation on whether NeNe will be returning and she always does. Since the majority of last season revolved around her, it would be difficult to format the show without her.

“RHOA” is set to begin filming in Atlanta at the end of the month, despite the rising cases of coronavirus in the city.

