A deep dive into how Robinhood makes money and how its UX design and algorithmic nudges can lead some inexperienced investors to undertake riskier trades (Ranjan Roy/Margins)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Ranjan Roy / Margins:

A deep dive into how Robinhood makes money and how its UX design and algorithmic nudges can lead some inexperienced investors to undertake riskier trades  —  Don’t be the gravy … For someone who clearly has strong opinions they enjoy communicating with others, investing occupies a weird place for me.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR