11 arrested in Cape Town after liquor store looted

Public Order Police officials were dispatched to various areas in Cape Town on Tuesday following public violence.

A liquor store was looted in Delft.

A number of roads also had to be closed.

Eleven people, including two minors, were arrested in Cape Town on Tuesday evening following a break-in at a liquor store on Delft Main Road, police have said.

Western Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa told that a group allegedly broke into the liquor store and looted alcohol.

“Western Cape Public Order Police, with police from various police precincts in the Cape Town metropole, had their hands full putting out fires in response to public violence incidents,” Potelwa said.

According to the City’s traffic services spokesperson, Maxine Bezuidenhout, roads to the area were affected by 17:00.

The City’s Law Enforcement Unit spokesperson, Wayne Dyason, said the looting at the liquor store happened at around 18:00.

“A large crowd attacked the store and, when the officers arrived on scene, eight members of the public were found inside the store. All enforcement services are currently on scene,” Dyason said.

Meanwhile, there were a number of public violence incidents, with roads barricaded, tyres burnt and sporadic stone throwing incidents in various areas, including Khayelitsha, Mfuleni, Kraaifontein, Joe Slovo (Milnerton) and Laingsville in St Helena Bay, according to Potelwa.