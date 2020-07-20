Yara Shahidi Signs Overall Deal With ABC Studios To Develop Scripted & Unscripted Projects Through Her Production Company

#Roommates, Yara Shahidi is already quite comfortable in front of the camera—but now she’s also making major moves behind the scenes as well. It was just announced that Yara has signed an overall deal with ABC Studios to develop content through her production company.

According to @TheHollywoodReporter, Yara Shahidi is expanding her role as a member of the ABC/Disney family. Yara along with her mother and business partner, Keri Shahidi, have formed their production company, 7th Sun, to develop scripted and unscripted projects for ABC Studios—and the overall deal is now finalized.

Underneath the creative umbrella of 7th Sun, Yara and her mother will seek out projects that touch on themes of history, heritage, culture and joy, and that elevate underrepresented voices. Former NBC International executive Lajoie St. George has been brought on to lead project development.

In a statement regarding the enterprising new deal, Yara had this to say:

“I’m thrilled to be partnering with my home family, ABC Studios, in this exciting next chapter, alongside my family. It’s exciting to add our production company to the roster of my peers and mentors who are also actively committed to sharing meaningful stories.”

ABC Studios President Jonnie Davis expressed a similar sentiment along with praising Yara’s talents:

“We can’t wait to extend and expand our relationship with the incredibly talented Yara Shahidi, who has been a member of the family since “Black-ish.” When she’s not studying at Harvard and starring in our series “Grown-ish,” she’s mentoring and inspiring other young people, which makes us all feel like underachievers but also very proud that she’s part of our studio.”

You may recall that Yara is also an executive producer on her hit Freeform series “Grown-ish,” which is set to return for a fourth season.

