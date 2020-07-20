Wolves 2 – 0 C Palace

Goals from Daniel Podence and Jonny left Wolves’ European hopes in their own hands with a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace at Molineux.

Podence’s first goal in Wolves colours minutes before the interval set the hosts on their way, crafted by an archetypal Joao Moutinho lofted pass into Matt Doherty, who squared for the January signing to nod home unmarked from four yards.

Palace’s chances were few and far between while Wolves tested Vicente Guaita after the break through Adama Traore, who fired straight at the goalkeeper when well-placed.

But they did find a way through again when the Portuguese winger’s excellent run and cross was turned in by Jonny (68). After a comfortable closing period, Wolves moved up to sixth position, guaranteeing themselves at least seventh – a position which will be enough for Europa League qualification if Arsenal do not win the FA Cup.

What’s next?

Wolves finish their Premier League season with a game against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Palace conclude their league campaign by hosting Tottenham at Selhurst Park on Sunday, with both matches kicking off at 4pm.