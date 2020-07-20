Who won the NASCAR race yesterday? Complete results from O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas

For the second weekend in a row, there was a surprise winner in the NASCAR Cup Series.

This time, Austin Dillon wound up in Victory Lane after getting to the front late in Stage 3 of the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway. Multiple cautions and bold pit strategies shuffled the field such that Dillon and Richard Childress Racing teammate Tyler Reddick wound up racing for the win in a green-white-checkered finish.

Dillon, a 130-1 shot on FanDuel’s odds board this weekend, drove away from Reddick on the final restart for his third career victory and his first win of the 2020 season. The win puts Dillon in the Cup Series playoffs for the fourth time in his career. He missed them last season after going winless.

Below is more about Dillon’s win, plus the complete results of Sunday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas.

Who won the NASCAR race today?

Austin Dillon edged RCR teammate Tyler Reddick in a two-lap shootout for the victory, his first of the season.

Both drivers benefited from racing luck. They were on the lead lap during green-flag stops when Quin Houff tried to pit from the middle of the track. Houff slammed into Christopher Bell’s car and got in the way of Matt DiBenedetto’s car, causing damage to DiBenedetto’s machine.

Reddick took fuel only and Dillon took two tires on the ensuing stop under caution; they restarted 1-2 with 23 to go. The two were then able to hold off some of NASCAR’s best drivers who were racing on fresher tires.

Dillon ended an 88-race winless streak Sunday. His previous triumph was in the 2018 Daytona 500.

NASCAR results at Texas

The RCR cars were the only Chevrolets in the top five, and the manufacturer had just one other car in the top 10 (Kurt Busch, eighth).

Joey Logano, in third, was the highest-placed Ford, and Kyle Busch led Toyota with an eventful fourth-place finish that included a sort-of “pass in the grass.” Race favorite Kevin Harvick finished fifth in his Ford.

Below are the complete results from Sunday’s race at Texas.

Pos. Driver 1. Austin Dillon 2. Tyler Reddick 3. Joey Logano 4. Kyle Busch 5. Kevin Harvick 6. Erik Jones 7. Ryan Blaney 8. Kurt Busch 9. Brad Keselowski 10. Aric Almirola 11. Clint Bowyer 12. Chase Elliott 13. Ryan Newman 14. Bubba Wallace 15. Michael McDowell 16. Corey LaJoie 17. Matt DiBenedetto 18. Matt Kenseth 19. Chris Buescher 20. Denny Hamlin 21. Christopher Bell 22. John Hunter Nemechek 23. Daniel Suarez 24. JJ Yeley 25. Gray Gaulding 26. Jimmie Johnson 27. Brennan Poole 28. Reed Sorenson 29. Martin Truex Jr. 30. Alex Bowman 31. Josh Bilicki 32. Joey Gase 33. BJ McLeod 34. Quin Houff 35. Ty Dillon 36. Timmy Hill 37. William Byron 38. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 39. Cole Custer 40. Ryan Preece

Average speed of race winner: 137.292 mph.

Time of race: 3 hours, 38 minutes, 57 seconds. Margin of victory: 0.149 seconds.

Caution flags: 10 for 45 laps.

Lead changes: 29 among 12 drivers.

Lap leaders: A. Almirola 1-25; K. Harvick 26-55; A. Almirola 56-62; M. Truex Jr. 63-67; K. Busch 68; R. Blaney 69-89; E. Jones 90-94; R. Blaney 95-112; K. Busch 113-122; D. Hamlin 123-125; R. Blaney 126-159; J. Logano 160-167; E. Jones 168-169; K. Harvick 170-176; A. Almirola 177-179; M. Truex Jr. 180-189; R. Blaney 190-217; B. Keselowski 218-232; D. Hamlin 233-237; R. Blaney 238-248; D. Hamlin 249; R. Blaney 250-287; D. Hamlin 288-289; M. DiBenedetto 290; J. Logano 291-304; K. Harvick 305-307; T. Reddick # 308-311; A. Dillon 312-323; T. Reddick # 324; A. Dillon 325-334.

Leaders summary (Driver, times led, laps led): Ryan Blaney 6 times for 150 laps; Kevin Harvick 3 times for 40 laps; Aric Almirola 3 times for 35 laps; Joey Logano 2 times for 22 laps; Austin Dillon 2 times for 22 laps; Martin Truex Jr. 2 times for 15 laps; Brad Keselowski 1 time for 15 laps; Denny Hamlin 4 times for 11 laps; Kyle Busch 2 times for 11 laps; Erik Jones 2 times for 7 laps; Tyler Reddick # 2 times for 5 laps; Matt DiBenedetto 1 time for 1 lap.

Stage 1 Top 10: 12,18,4,8,24,1,48,88,17,19.

Stage 2 Top 10: 12,22,11,1,4,19,9,10,20,18.

# Rookie.

Material from the NASCAR Wire Service was used in this report.