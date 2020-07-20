Wall Street Opens Mixed as Oil Deals Catch Eye By .com

© .



By Geoffrey Smith

U.S. stock markets opened mostly lower on Monday ahead of a pivotal week for the U.S. economy set to be dominated by discussions over a fresh package of fiscal measures to support a flagging economic recovery.

By 9:40 AM ET (1340 GMT), the was down 67 points, or 0.3%, at 26,453 points, while the was down 0.1% and the was up 0.4%.

The oil and gas sector featured heavily in early trade, as oilfield services firm Halliburton (NYSE:) reported a 46% drop in second-quarter revenue and a big net loss due to a $2.1 billion impairment charge. U/nderlying results were somewhat better than expected, however, pushing Halliburton stock up 5.4%.

Chevron (NYSE:) stock fell 1.0% and Noble Energy (NASDAQ:) stock rose 7.7% after the major said it would buy the shale player for around $5 billion in stock and assume another $8 billion in debt. That’s the biggest deal in the sector since the coronavirus pandemic erupted, and is likely to repeat itself as a welter of shale companies struggle with a combination of heavy debt loads and low prices.