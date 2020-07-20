Home Business Wall Street Opens Mixed as Oil Deals Catch Eye By .com

Wall Street Opens Mixed as Oil Deals Catch Eye By .com

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
2

© .

By Geoffrey Smith 

.com — U.S. stock markets opened mostly lower on Monday ahead of a pivotal week for the U.S. economy set to be dominated by discussions over a fresh package of fiscal measures to support a flagging economic recovery.

By 9:40 AM ET (1340 GMT), the was down 67 points, or 0.3%, at 26,453 points, while the was down 0.1% and the was up 0.4%. 

The oil and gas sector featured heavily in early trade, as oilfield services firm Halliburton (NYSE:) reported a 46% drop in second-quarter revenue and a big net loss due to a $2.1 billion impairment charge. U/nderlying results were somewhat better than expected, however, pushing Halliburton stock up 5.4%.

Chevron (NYSE:) stock fell 1.0% and Noble Energy (NASDAQ:) stock rose 7.7% after the major said it would buy the shale player for around $5 billion in stock and assume another $8 billion in debt. That’s the biggest deal in the sector since the coronavirus pandemic erupted, and is likely to repeat itself as a welter of shale companies struggle with a combination of heavy debt loads and low prices. 

 

 

 

 

 

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©