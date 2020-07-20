Vietnam confirms 12 new coronavirus cases, all imported By

HANOI () – Vietnam’s health ministry on Tuesday reported 12 new coronavirus infections, all among citizens held in quarantine after coming back from Russia.
The Southeast Asian country has not recorded any local transmission of the virus for more than three months after a successful programmes to contain the outbreak.
Vietnam has registered no deaths related to coronavirus and a total of 396 cases, with around 90% of those infected having recovered.
