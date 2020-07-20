Vicky Kaushal to be seen in Yash Raj Films’ Next Project

Vicky Kaushal impressed one and all with his acting chops in films like Raazi, Sanju, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Manmarziyaan and more. The actor has proven his versatility time and time again. The latest news about the actor is that he will be seen in Yash Raj Films’ next project. This will be Vicky’s first-ever collaboration with the reputed production house.

Talking about the project, a source told a portal, “Aditya Chopra loved Vicky in his previous few films and feels he’s the star of tomorrow. He’s producing a comedy film and has roped in Vicky for it. The deal has been locked and Vicky loved the role. He especially liked the film because it’s a never-seen-before character for him as nobody has seen him do comedy before. It will also be Vicky’s first stint in the comedy space. More details on the film are awaited. But the film will be one of the first few to go on floors and the dates will be chalked out once the situation is better to shoot.” We are super stoked about this, what about you?