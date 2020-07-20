University of Texas wants 50% stadium capacity for football games

The Texas Longhorns are preparing for a college football season that will include fans attending home games.

On Monday, the Associated Press (h/t ESPN) reported that Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte emailed season ticket holders and said that Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium may be filled up to 50% capacity for contests. In early June, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott boosted stadium capacity for sporting events held in the state to 50% despite rising coronavirus cases.

Currently, Texas is scheduled to host South Florida on Sept. 5, but the Big 12 could follow organizations such as the Big Ten, Pac-12, and Big East and shift to a conference-only schedule by the end of this month.

None of the Power Five conferences have canceled or postponed football seasons as of July 20.