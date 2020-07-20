UK Suspends Extradition Treaty With Hong Kong Over Security Law

LONDON — In an escalation of tensions with China, Britain on Monday suspended an extradition treaty with Hong Kong in protest of a new security law that gives China sweeping powers and is seen by critics as a significant threat to basic freedoms in the British former colony.

The decision, announced in Parliament by Dominic Raab, the foreign secretary, was prompted by fears that anyone extradited to Hong Kong from Britain could be sent on to mainland China with ease.

But the measure also underscored a hardening stance among British politicians over China’s treatment of Hong Kong, a former British colony that returned to Chinese control in 1997, and the growing worries about more assertive behavior by Beijing on the global stage.

The announcement came as Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Britain prepared to welcome Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to London for a two-day visit during which China is expected to be high on the agenda.