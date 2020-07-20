Uighur Labor, Indian Arrests, Mars Mission: Your Monday Briefing

According to China’s National Medical Products Administration, only four companies in the Xinjiang region, which has a large Uighur population, were producing medical-grade protective equipment before the coronavirus pandemic. As of June 30, that number was 51. After reviewing state media reports and public records, The Times found that at least 17 of those companies participate in the labor program.

Our reporting team traced a shipment of masks received by a medical supply company in the U.S. to a factory in Hubei Province where more than 100 Uighur workers had been sent. Such workers are required to learn Mandarin and pledge their loyalty to China at weekly flag-raising ceremonies. China maintains the labor program is to combat poverty.

In other developments:

Hong Kong suspended nonessential government services after the city reported 108 new infections, its highest number in a single day.

Turkey has suspended flights to Iran and Afghanistan in response to infections in those countries, its Transport Ministry said. President Hassan Rouhani of Iran said on Saturday that some 25 million Iranians might have been infected with the coronavirus as Iran reimposed restrictions in the capital and elsewhere.

President Trump called Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, “a little bit of an alarmist” who provided faulty information in the early days of the outbreak in the U.S.

The mayor of Los Angeles said that the coronavirus was spreading in the city to the point where a new stay-at-home order would have to be issued.

