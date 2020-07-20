Two Instagram Users Booked for Sending Obscene Messages to Rhea Chakraborty

Rhea Chakraborty’s social media was flooded with threatening and obscene messages post Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise. The actress was dating Sushant Singh Rajput and the news about him committing suicide came as a big shock. Soon trolls started harassing the actress by sending messages attacking her character and threatening to rape her. Rhea soon filed a complaint against two Instagram users who were constantly playing with her mental peace.

DCP, Zone IX, Abhishek Trimukhe told Mumbai Mirror, “On the actor’s complaint, an offence has been registered at Santacruz police station against two account holders for sending obscene and threatening messages“. The two users were booked under IPC’s section 507 (criminal intimidation), 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman) and section 67 of the IT Act (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form), based on the information provided by Rhea Chakraborty.