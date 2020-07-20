Trey Songz Blasts Kanye West: You In The Way Of Progress!!

Singer Trey Songz is unhappy with Kanye West’s recent speech at his first presidential rally — alleging the rapper is getting in the way of progress.

“They been sayin man Trey need to call these n*ggas before he just put em online blastin. Ye you in the way of progress foreal, how you turn this goofy from who you were? I’m so confused, whoever got his number need to call him,” he wrote alongside a clip from Ye’s event.

During the rally, West tackled a wide range of topics, from his battle with opioids to his anti-abortion views. He even had some things to say about Harriet Tubman.

Social media has been worried about West, some calling his rant “unhinged.”

West claimed that if he were president, “The maximum increase would be everybody that has a baby gets a million dollars or something in that range.”

Is Trey Songz right about Ye or is he being too harsh?