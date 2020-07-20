Trey Songz Blasts Kanye West: You In The Way Of Progress!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Singer Trey Songz is unhappy with Kanye West’s recent speech at his first presidential rally — alleging the rapper is getting in the way of progress.

“They been sayin man Trey need to call these n*ggas before he just put em online blastin. Ye you in the way of progress foreal, how you turn this goofy from who you were? I’m so confused, whoever got his number need to call him,” he wrote alongside a clip from Ye’s event.

