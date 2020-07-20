Toronto Wolfpack withdraws from Super league due to financial challenges from coronavirus pandemic, Sonny Bill Williams

The Canadian rugby league team of $10 million New Zealand star Sonny Bill Williams withdrew from the Super League midway through its first season in Europe’s top-tier competition, citing “overwhelming financial challenges” caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Toronto Wolfpack said the decision was taken because of a “range of factors specific to the club as the only transatlantic team in the league.”

They included reduced revenue from tickets, sponsorship, merchandise and game-day business following the loss of all 11 of the team’s home games during the shutdown of the league since March.

“The Wolfpack would be left covering significant additional costs simply to complete a season of games in the UK including COVID-19 testing, stadium rentals, medical costs and player pay increases to align with the rest of the league,” the club said.

Williams and other Toronto players and staff have had their payroll “guaranteed” by majority owner Davd Argyle, according to the statement released today.

Williams was reportedly on a two-year deal with the club worth $10 million, making him the highest-paid rugby league player in the world.

Refunds requests will also be processed for ticketholders and those with memberships.

The league is scheduled to restart on August 2 and organisers said they were “very disappointed” to learn of the Wolfpack’s decision.

“Super League Europe and the RFL have been in regular dialogue with the Wolfpack over the past weeks and months regarding the club’s ability to take part in the competition,” read a statement from Super League, “and firm assurances had been received as recently as last Thursday.

“The club’s decision is especially disappointing given the imminent restart of the season.”

Sonny Bill Williams during the Betfred Super League match between Toronto Wolfpack and Castleford Tigers in February (Getty)

Williams, the former All Black, is in his first season with the team, which lost its first six matches in Super League before the suspension.

British newspaper The Mirror reported last week that the Wolfpack’s seven overseas players — including Williams — have been on visas limiting them to six months a year in Britain, which has now expired because of the pandemic.

Toronto Wolfpack was established in 2017, beginning in English rugby league’s third tier. The team has won two promotions in three years.

Toronto said it “fully intends” to field a team in the 2021 season.

The league said a discussion “around the longer-term consequences and the future of the Wolfpack in Super League” will take place soon.

Another rugby league club Featherstone Rovers immediately made a move to take Toronto’s place in the Super League, approaching officials about joining the UK’s elite competition.

“We were surprised that Toronto Wolfpack have had to make such a tough decision, every club within the sport has had to make challenging decisions this year and we share their disappointment in this difficult period,” Rovers CEO Davide Longo said.

Sonny-Bill Williams of Toronto Wolfpack is tackled by Gareth Widdop (L) and Ben Currie (R) of Warrington Wolves in February (Getty)

“However, it leaves the rest of the Super League clubs with an uneven competition, disrupting the integrity of the division in 2020.

“Rovers have a squad littered with experienced players and ambitions to strengthen the squad if an opportunity presents itself. Featherstone were unbeaten going into lockdown and we feel a shot this season is worthy of our club’s efforts over recent years.”