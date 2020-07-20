Tim Lafai signed by Bulldogs, released by Dragons

The Bulldogs have signed another centre just days after securing Raiders star Nick Cotric on a lucrative three-year deal.

Former Canterbury player Tim Lafai will re-join his old club effective immediately after the Dragons agreed to release the 29-year-old.

Lafai will train with the Bulldogs tomorrow and is likely to take his place in the side for Sunday’s clash with the Knights.

Tim Lafai (Getty)

There had been talk last week that the Dragons would attempt to do a swap deal with the Bulldogs in the hopes of landing disgruntled New Zealand Test star Corey Harawira-Naera after his NRL deregistration was overturned on appeal.

However, it’s a swap that the Bulldogs were never keen to entertain, negotiating to bring Lafai back to Belmore for the remainder of 2020 without sending anyone in the other direction.

After enjoying early success in Paul McGregor’s side in 2016, Lafai has been frozen out of the side this season, with younger players like Zac Lomax pushing the veteran out of the first grade side.

There is less competition for places in Canterbury’s outside backs, giving Lafai 10 weeks to audition for a new deal after his contract runs out at the end of this season.

Both the Bulldogs and the Dragons released statements confirming the move this afternoon, with McGregor confirming that he no longer saw Lafai as part of the club’s plans.

Zac Lomax (right) has become a first choice centre for the Dragons (Getty)

“We have been pleased with the recent performances of Euan Aitken and Zac Lomax while Brayden Wiliame is close to returning from injury. We are also comfortable that Jackson Ford and Tyrell Fuimaono are capable of playing there if ever required,” McGregor said.

“Another factor the club considered was the long-term trajectory of Max and Mat Feagai, who have impressed since joining the NRL development squad this year.

“We thank Tim for his contribution and wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”

Lafai scored 18 tries in 89 games for the Dragons.

