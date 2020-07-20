TileDB, which aims to simplify data management across industries through its technology that was spun out of MIT and Intel Labs, raises $15M Series A (Rowan Walrath/AmericanInno)

Isaac Novak
Rowan Walrath / AmericanInno:

TileDB, which aims to simplify data management across industries through its technology that was spun out of MIT and Intel Labs, raises $15M Series A  —  TileDB, a startup headquartered in Cambridge that aims to simplify data management across industries, has brought in $15 million in Series A funding.

