Tiger King: Netflix faces lawsuit from magazine over documentary name

Netflix is being sued over the name of its popular Tiger King series by a magazine which claims it coined the term seven years ago.

In a new lawsuit filed against the streaming giant, Hollywood Weekly Magazine alleges it was the first to use the term “Tiger King” in reference to the American zookeeper Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage – widely known as Joe Exotic – in 2013.

According to Hollywood Reporter, the magazine is arguing that it owns the trademark to the name. The trademark application for “The Tiger King”, however, appears to have only been filed earlier this month, says Digital Spy.





Netflix is not the magazine’s only target. CBS Studios, Imagine Television and Paramount are all being sued for multiple claims, including trademark and copyright infringement, unfair business practices and unjust enrichment.

The publication is requesting the “destruction of the series and all related advertising”, claiming that its brand and reputation are being tarnished by a perceived connection with the “tawdry” Netflix series.

In a copy of the complaint obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, the publication claims that some of its advertisers wished to cancel their business with the magazine after believing it was involved with “a tawdry television program”.

The complaint also purports that prior to Hollywood Weekly Magazine‘s use of the term “Tiger King”, ”Joe Exotic” was the only nickname used for Maldonado-Passage – who is currently serving a 22-year sentence after being convicted for putting a hit on rival Carole Baskin.

It claims that “the Publication clearly served as the blueprint, concept, and basis for the Series and the misappropriated use of [the Tiger King] in the series name, title and content”.

A new Tiger King documentary titled Surviving Joe Exotic by Animal Planet is set for release on 25 July.