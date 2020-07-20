This video shared by Mahesh Babu as his daughter Sitara turns 8 is all things love



Mahesh Babu loves to share videos and pictures of his children Sitara and Gautham. The actor is quite a doting dad. Today as Sitara turns 8, he shared a lovely video on Instagram that is all things sweet.

Mahesh Babu shared a video, where he’s combined all pictures and videos of Sitara. He has shown us the journey of his darling daughter right from the time she was in her parents arms to the time she started learning cycling. The video is extremely cute. The actor has captured every precious moment he has spent with his daughter. The famous song Let It Go from Frozen plays in the background. Mahesh Babu has captioned the video, ‘So fast so 8.’ Check out the post here.











Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar have brought smiles to our faces, throughout this lockdown period, by sharing adorable videos of their daughter. We wish her a very happy birthday.



Meanwhile Mahesh Babu’s fans are excited about the actor’s collaboration with SS Rajamouli. The filmmaker will work with the actor after he completes RRR with Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt.