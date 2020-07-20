These retail investors bet big on Tesla early on and are now reaping the riches

Article content

NEW YORK/SEOUL — Convinced of Tesla Inc’s imminent meteoric rise, Orestis Palampougioukis, a Netherlands-based software developer, took out a 43,000 euro (US$49,000) loan in early October to invest it all in the electric carmaker, which at the time was trading at around US$230 a share.

Since then, Palampougioukis’ bet has paid off as Tesla’s share price has increased more than six-fold, trading around US$1,500 on Monday and surpassing every rival to become the world’s highest-valued automaker. After an additional 14,000 euros in personal funds, he has pocketed around 10,000 euros in profit to date, even when accounting for the 7 per cent interest he pays the bank.

“To me it didn’t feel like a bet because I studied what Tesla does very closely and it’s simply inevitable that it would dominate,” Palampougioukis said, adding that he plans to own the shares for decades.

He is not alone. Retail investors around the world, staunch believers in the company’s mission to lead the auto industry into a battery-powered future, have invested their personal money, and at times their parents’ retirement funds, in Tesla and reaped handsome rewards.