‘The Witcher’ and ‘Stranger Things’ Land Top Spots as Netflix’s Most Viewed Original Shows

Netflix

The Henry Cavill-starring series edges out ‘Money Heist: Part Four’, while the season three of the Duffer brothers’ show beats the first season of ‘The Umbrella Academy’.

“The Witcher” and “Money Heist: Part 4” have topped a U.S. list of Netflix’s most-watched original television shows, while the most recent season of “Stranger Things” was the most streamed.

More viewers checked out “The Witcher” for at least two minutes than any other Netflix series, while 64 per cent of those who tuned into season three of “Stranger Things” watched at least 70 per cent of the run.

Netflix bosses recently announced they now count two minutes of watch-time as a ‘view’.

Over 76 million fans checked out at least two minutes of “The Witcher”, 11 million more than “Money Heist: Part Four”, which nudged ahead of “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness“, the second season of “You“, and “Too Hot to Handle” to land second spot on the countdown.

Meanwhile, on the 70 per cent list, “Stranger Things”‘ season three edged out “The Umbrella Academy” first season. A second season of the comic book drama debuts next week, July 31.