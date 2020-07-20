The Cast of The Parent Trap: Then & Now

He owned a vineyard. He was a devoted father. He crossed the pond to win back his ex. Yeah, Nick was a total dreamboat.

Quaid was already one of Hollywood’s most in-demand leading men before The Parent Trap, and he continued to star in successful films, including Frequency, The Day After Tomorrow and Far From Heaven. Most recently, he starred in Amazon’s Goliath and Netflix’s sitcom Merry Happy Whatever.

He also fronts the band, Dennis Quaid and The Sharks, which has been together since 2000.

Several years after the film’s release, Quaid split from Meg Ryan after almost 10 years of marriage and one son, Jack. He would go onto marry real estate agent Kimberly Buffington in 2004, with the couple welcoming fraternal twins in 2007, son Thomas and daughter Zoe.

But after splitting twice in 2012 and reconciling in 2013, the pair called it quits in 2016, with their divorce being finalized in 2018.

After getting engaged in October 2019, Quaid married Laura Savoie in a secret elopement ceremony in June 2020 after initially postponing their April nuptials due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Following their engagement news, the actor defended his and Savoie’s relationship and their 40-year age gap, insisting it “doesn’t really bother” the couple.