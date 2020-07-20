The Best Cheap Soundbar Deals for July 2020: Bose & Sonos

We’ve rounded up all the best soundbar deals, including everything from standalone soundbars to entire home-theater-in-a-box bundles from leading manufacturers like Bose and Sonos, so you don’t have to traipse all over the internet to hunt them down — and with prices starting at only $60 and maxing out at $600, there’s bound to be something for everyone.

Today’s best soundbar deals

JBL Bar 2.0 Soundbar — $130 , was $240

— , was $240 TCL Alto 7+ Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer — $130 , was $180

— , was $180 Bose Solo 5 Soundbar — $200 , was $249

— , was $249 Polk MagniFi Mini with Wireless Subwoofer — $255 , was $300

— , was $300 JBL Bar 5.1 Wireless Soundbar System — $500 , was $840

— , was $840 Samsung 3.1.2 Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer — $700, was $900

How to choose a soundbar

There are a few main features you’re going to want to keep an eye out for when searching for the soundbar of your dreams — unless you’re perusing our lest of the best soundbar deals for December. This is because we’ve done all the hard work for you, making sure all of the bars we’ve selected have all the tools you need to create an immersive home viewing experience.

Having said that, there are some soundbars that bundle features that aren’t necessarily required, but could be a welcome addition to your entertainment setup. For example, Vizio’s SmartCast bars have Chromecast Audio built in, opening up the door to a Sonos-like multi-room music-streaming experience with support for both Google Play Music and Spotify right out of the box.

It’s also worth checking the soundbar you’re eyeing up has an HDMI slot on board (all of the ones we’ve featured do), since it supports far more audio formats than a standard optical cable, including Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus, and DTS:X. You’re going to want at least one of these if you’re hoping to create the home theater to rule all home theaters — or something close.

And if you’re only just starting to spruce up your home entertainment setup and haven’t invested in one already, you will probably benefit from a soundbar that comes with a subwoofer in the box. Fortunately, almost all bars on the market can be purchased as part of a bundle that includes a wireless subwoofer, so you shouldn’t have to search far and wide for this.

Whatever the case, for anyone looking for a soundbar the core features are: HDMI with support for either a Dolby or DTS format (or both), and a subwoofer if you want to add some floor-shaking kick to the experience.

