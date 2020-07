Tewksbury police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 35-year-old woman.

Emily Grant (Berg) was last seen on the Fourth of July around 3 p.m. and is thought to be in the Plain Street area of Lowell, police said on Facebook.

She is missing from 365 East St., Tewksbury. She is described as white, about 5-feet, 5-inches tall, and 130 pounds.

Anyone who may know her whereabouts is asked to call Tewksbury police at 978-851-7355.