Tamar Braxton Transferred to a Mental Health Facility Days After Hospitalization

The Los Angeles Police Department also shared that they received a call around 9:45 p.m. for a medical emergency at 900 W. Olympic, the address for the The Ritz-Carlton Residences.

A separate insider close to Tamar and her family confirmed to E! News that she and David were staying at the hotel “trying to relax and have a bit of a staycation.” The insider explained the reality TV personality had taken some medication and had been drinking before she was found unconscious.

“David does not believe that she was trying to kill herself, despite experiencing some rough times in quarantine,” the insider expressed, adding, “Finding Tamar like that has left him understandably concerned and shaken up.”

At the time, the insider said, “She is currently being watched around the clock by a medical team for her own safety, but doctors have stabilized her and she will pull through. David is still with Tamar at the hospital and has been in contact with loved ones throughout the night.”

The star’s 7-year-old son, Logan, has been with her ex-husband Vincent Herbert, according to the source.