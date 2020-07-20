Tamar Braxton Moved to Mental Health Facility Now That She’s ‘Responsive’

WENN

Confirming the report, a spokesperson for the singer and reality says, ‘Out of respect for Tamar’s privacy and that of her family, no additional information is available at this time.’

Tamar Braxton is doing better now after her suicide attempt. It’s been reported that the singer is now “awake and communicating,” talking to doctors about her situation and the days leading up to her hospitalization. She has also reportedly been moved to a new hospital facility to get a good mental health treatment.

Even though Tamar is doing better, it doesn’t mean she’s completely well now. “Tamar is not out of the woods by any means. Doctors are still keeping a very close eye on her for her safety,” an insider told E! Online. “Tamar has been committed to working on her mental health for some time, but she experienced some setbacks during the last year, finding quarantine to be particularly difficult.”

A second insider adds that Tamar will most likely stay inside the facility until it’s determined what kind of treatment she needs.

A spokesperson for the “Braxton’s Family Values” star has confirmed the report. However, “Out of respect for Tamar’s privacy and that of her family, no additional information is available at this time.”

Tamar was rushed to hospital on Thursday night, July 16 after her boyfriend, David Adefeso, found her unconscious in their hotel room at the Ritz Carlton Residences in Los Angeles, California. She reportedly took a concoction of alcohol and prescription of pills.

Days leading up to hospitalization, it was alleged that Tamar had been suffering from depression due to a dispute with We TV network. She alluded to this in her alleged suicide note that surfaced online, “I am a slave. I do not own my life. My stories. My pictures. My thoughts or my beliefs. I’ve asked Massa to free me. I’m threatened and punished for it. The only way I see out is death. I will choose that before I continue to love like this. Please help me.”