Takeoff Jumped by Lil Baby’s Crew Amid Migos’ Dispute With Label

Words are the attack on the one third of the ‘Look at My Dab’ hitmakers is a retaliation because the group is suing Quality Control’s attorney for allegedly cheating them ‘out of millions of dollars.’

Migos‘ dispute with their former label Quality Control has allegedly been taken to the streets. Takeoff, one third of the popular rap group, was reportedly jumped in Atlanta over the weekend and it reportedly had something to do with the group’s lawsuit against their management team.

According to MTO News, the attackers are associated to Lil Baby, who is also signed to Quality Control. The beating was allegedly a retaliation because the “Versace” hitmakers are suing the label’s attorney, Damien Granderson, accusing him of cheating them “out of millions of dollars.”

Since 2019, Lil Baby has risen to become Quality Control’s hottest artist. Migos is reportedly jealous of Lil Baby’s rise and the amount of money he’s making. Thus, they decided to leave the label last week and slapped the company’s attorney with the lawsuit.

Lil Baby, who has a close relationship with Quality Control’s CEO Pierre Pee Thomas, is understandably not happy about this. So he and his 4PF crew took matter into their own hands and jumped Takeoff outside of an Atlanta restaurant.

Prior to this, Lil Baby’s crew was alleged of attacking another Migos member, Offset. In a video which circulated online, the “Ric Flair Drip” was been being stripped off his clothes after he reportedly failed to pay a gambling debt.

Lil Baby, however, denied the reports, claiming, “That’s cappppppoo.” He also posted a cryptic message on Instagram Stories that read, “Stop spreading fake news !! That s**t fake !!”

While neither Takeoff nor Lil Baby has addressed the alleged recent beating, Quality Control CEO Pierre Pee Thomas has responded to Migos’ lawsuit, which alleges that Damien Granderson “abused his position of trust as Migos’ fiduciary from the moment he was retained as Migos’ lawyer” and favored the group’s label, Quality Control Music.

Calling the suit “nonsense,” Pierre wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post, “It is unfortunate that the same people that we have worked hard, provided opportunities for, and championed for are now alleging that we have participated in any kind of immoral or unfair business practices or took advantage of them and their careers, especially while we are dealing with the death of an artist on our label that was dear to us.” He was referencing the shooting of rapper Lil Marlo which took place on Saturday, July 11.”

“I was a millionaire before I got in the music business and for me to know the sacrifices I have made for the people that I have invested in and put every dollar, blood, sweat, and tears into is nonsense,” he went on defending himself. “I will not stand by and let Quality Control Music’s reputation and everything we have built and sacrificed be tarnished by allegations of unfair and unjust business practices.”