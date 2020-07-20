T.I. Takes a Jab at Kanye West for Harriet Tubman ‘Slander’

WENN

Tip also fires back at a fan who tells him to express his feelings about the controversial comments, which are made by the ‘Gold Digger’ hitmaker during his presidential rally, ‘privately.’

Kanye West set tongues wagging with his controversial campaign event in South Carolina over the weekend in which he talked about Harriet Tubman among others. During his presidential rally, the “Jesus Is King” rapper sparked outrage after saying that she “never actually freed the slaves.” Among those who dissed Kanye for the statement was fellow rapper T.I..

“Nahhhh WE Can’t let you do that Ye’….,” Tip wrote on Instagram on Monday, July 20 alongside a picture of the abolitionist and political activist who rescued approximately 70 enslaved people in the U.S. “What WE NOT gon do is slander nor disrespect the legacy of our heroic Queen Harriet Tubman by telling falsities in an attempt to discredit the contributions she made to LIBERATE OUR PEOPLE!!”

“Cuzz U BUGGIN!!! THIS IS ABSOLUTELY TOO FAR!! I truly hope you either have a logical explanation for all this…,” T.I. continued. He then urged Kanye to seek professional help, writing, “or get the medical attention you so desperately need Bro. I say this with love and sincerity.”

In response to T.I.’s post, a fan told him that he should have told Kanye about this privately instead of calling Kanye out in an Instagram post. “Then say it to him privately,” wrote the fan, to which Tip replied, “He aint’ f***ing up privately. Public violations demand public demonstrations.”

Kanye received huge backlash for his comments about Harriet during his first presidential rally. “Harriet Tubman.. never actually freed the slaves, she just had the slaves go work for other white people,” he said. Kanye also ranted about anti-abortion during the rally. Getting emotional, the Yeezy founder said he almost “killed his daughter” North and that his father almost made his mom abort him, adding, “No more Plan B, Plan A. Anyone who is pregnant, you have an option of $50,000 of support to take care of your child.”