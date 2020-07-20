Steve Stoute: The Music Industry Is Over If Drake Goes Independent

Bradley Lamb
Music executive Steve Stoute says that the music industry would be over if rap superstar Drake ever decides to go independent.

“If Drake goes independent, the music business is over,” Stoute told rapper Russ at the virtual SelectCon conference per Variety. “If Drake goes independent, the music business is done.”

Drake’s label deal is coming to an end soon, so Stoute says that his labels will offer him any deal he wants to re-sign with them.

