Steve Stoute: The Music Industry Is Over If Drake Goes Independent

Music executive Steve Stoute says that the music industry would be over if rap superstar Drake ever decides to go independent.

“If Drake goes independent, the music business is over,” Stoute told rapper Russ at the virtual SelectCon conference per Variety. “If Drake goes independent, the music business is done.”

Drake’s label deal is coming to an end soon, so Stoute says that his labels will offer him any deal he wants to re-sign with them.

“I said this before, Drake is about to come out in the next six months, Drake is about to get the biggest bag in the history of the music business by far,” Stoute said. “Both A and B, they don’t want that to happen. Because the day that happens, they might as well close the business down.”

Russ said that he thinks Drake should go indie.

“If Drake goes independent, this whole industry gets turned upside down. That’s why I’m independent, putting out music independently. I’m gonna f*ck this whole industry up.”