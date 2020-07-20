St. Louis Couple Now Face Felony Charge For Pointing Guns At Protesters During Peaceful Protest

The St. Louis couple who displayed guns during a peaceful protest will now face a felony charge. According to The Associated Press, the prosecutor is charging the couple with felony unlawful use of a weapon for displaying guns during a racial injustice protest outside their mansion.

“Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner announced the charges against Mark and Patricia McCloskey, who are both personal injury attorneys in their 60s. They also face a misdemeanor charge of fourth-degree assault.”

In an interview with the AP, Gardner stated, “It is illegal to wave weapons in a threatening manner — that is unlawful in the city of St. Louis,”

The attorney recommends community service rather than jail time, if the couple is convicted. Unlike, the usual four years in prison this type of felony carries.

Many who support the McCloskeys have argued that they were legally defending their $1.15 million home.

On Friday, Missouri Mike Parson stated he would more than likely pardon the couple, if they were convicted.

As previously reported, the protesters were making their way to Mayor Lyda Krewson’s home as they shouted “Resign Lyda, take the cops with you,” after a Facebook live briefing in which Krewson read the names and addresses of the residents that wrote letters to her suggesting she defund the police department.

The protestors marched past the home of the McCloskeys and that’s when they were met with guns.