St Kilda Saints defeat Adelaide Crows, umpire decisions reaction on social media

St Kilda survived a scare against Adelaide in a narrow 23-point victory over the Crows, but the story of the night was the umpires.

AFL fans and media were left stunned by several baffling decisions by umpires which sometimes went too far and other times not far enough, in a first half that featured 24 free kicks and a total of 48 paid in the entire game.

“We watch a lot of footy and I’ve got to admit, I’ve got no idea which way some of these decisions are going to go,” St Kilda great Nick Riewoldt said after the game.

The criticism flowed thick and fast over social media with a consensus that both teams were being unfairly pinged by questionable umpire calls.

A crucial fourth-quarter mark inside the forward 50 by Adelaide’s Taylor ‘Tex’ Walker was controversially denied as the Crows tried to chase their first win of the season, fuelling more backlash at the officiating.

A replay clearly showed he was the only one to juggle the ball before claiming a mark.

“Oh that is a mark every day of the week,” AFL legend Jonathan Brown said on Fox Footy.

“Any player would hate that, but especially a key forward.”

Walker’s former teammate at Adelaide, Patrick Dangerfield, joined the reaction, posting a GIF which hinted at his take on the decision.

Puzzling holding the ball decisions also became the focus of criticism directed at umpires.

“Umpire gave him an hour! He had 17 prior opportunities there. I can’t explain it,” commentator Eddie McGuire said on Fox Footy of Saints star Bradley Hill being given ample time to handball while being pinned by Adelaide’s Jake Kelly.

“He had five minutes to get rid of that, Brad Hill,” Riewoldt added.

Dougal Howard of the Saints celebrates with his team mates after kicking a goal (Getty)

After the game St Kilda coach Brett Ratten said the way holding the ball was enforced on Monday night in front of over 18,000 at the Adelaide Oval was perplexing to say the least.

“That’s not my job to do that, but, yeah, there was a few (hard to read holding the ball decisions),” Ratten said.

“Sometimes it’d be pretty hard to be a ballplayer and try and put your hands on it, because we have to be careful here that we don’t create – and it probably wasn’t just this week but for a couple of weeks – and have players just sitting there waiting to tackle players. That’s not how we want to play the game.

“It’s a fine line and you’ve got to be given some chance to get rid of it.

“We’ll just leave that to the umpires. If it gets a bit tougher and they’re hotter on it, we’ll try and adjust as quickly as we can.”

Shane McAdam of the Crows looks on dejected (Getty)

Other incidents, like Nick Coffield’s mark for St Kilda being paid to Walker after a decision from an umpire in the middle of the Oval called out contact from Saints star Josh Battle, also drew the ire of those watching the game.

“Horrendous free kick. And from 60 (metres) away!! C’mon,” former AFL player David King tweeted.

After the defeat, Crows coach Matthew Nicks said some of the new interpretations of rules made umpires’ jobs a lot more difficult, which could explain some of the bizarre calls on Monday night.

“It’s a hard one to comment on,” Nicks said.

“It was an interesting night from that perspective. But like the game, umpiring the game is pretty tough.

Taylor Walker of the Crows celebrates after kicking a goal (Getty)

“We don’t want the game slowed up. I don’t think anyone likes watching a slow game of footy where it’s ‘hold the ball in, hold the ball in, hold the ball in’.

“So I understand what we’re trying to do with the game.

“The issue is, on a tough night where the ball is slippery and players are going to ground and falling over it makes it a really hard thing to do, to adjudicate that.”