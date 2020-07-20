Sources say ScaleFactor, which raised ~$100M to automate bookkeeping before blaming COVID-19 for its closure, used dozens of human accountants instead of AI (David Jeans/Forbes)

David Jeans / Forbes:
Sources say ScaleFactor, which raised ~$100M to automate bookkeeping before blaming COVID-19 for its closure, used dozens of human accountants instead of AI — Kurt Rathmann told his big-name investors he had developed groundbreaking AI to do the books for small businesses. In reality, humans did most of the work.
