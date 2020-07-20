Shane Tuck dead, Hawthorn released statement on behalf of family

Ex-Richmond midfielder Shane Tuck has tragically died aged 38.

Tuck, who was the son of legendary former Hawthorn captain Michael Tuck, played 173 games for Richmond between 2004 and 2013 and kicked 74 goals.

Richmond CEO Brendon Gale said Tuck’s former club was left “incredibly saddened” by his sudden death.

“We send our deepest condolences to Shane’s family and loved ones – his wife Kat, children Will and Ava, parents Michael and Fay, and the extended Tuck family,” Gale said in a club statement.

“Shane was a warrior on the field, giving everything to the team each week, and a humble, fun-loving person off the field.”

Richmond faces the GWS Giants in a Grand Final rematch this week and will wear black armbands as a tribute.

Tuck’s father’s club, Hawthorn, also released a statement on his death.

“On behalf of the Tuck family, the Hawthorn Football Club is deeply saddened to inform the football community of the passing of Shane Tuck,” the statement read.

“Hawthorn Football Club and the entire football community extend their deepest condolences to the Tuck family and ask that their privacy is respected during this time.”

MORE TO COME