Senior PSC official ‘has no remorse’ after being fraudulently appointed

Boitumelo Mogwe was appointed chief director for professional ethics by PSC director-general Dovhani Mamphiswana, who is also the father of her child.

An investigation was launched after reports that Mamphiswana fraudulently hired the mother of his child as a director at the entity.

Mamphiswana chaired a panel which had shortlisted candidates, a separate investigation has found.

A top Public Service Commission (PSC) official, who was fraudulently hired by the father of her child as a director at the entity, is allegedly “not remorseful at all”.

Advocate Smanga Sethene was appointed in February by the Office of the State Attorney to investigate media reports that PSC director-general Dovhani Mamphiswana had in December 2019 illegally appointed the mother of his child, Boitumelo Mogwe, to the position of chief director for professional ethics.

Sethene found the appointment of Mogwe was the result of “nepotism, deceit, dishonesty, corruption and fraud”.

While conducting interviews as part of his investigation, Sethene spoke to Johannes Mudau, director for integrity and anti-corruption.

Mudau stated that he had advised Mogwe to approach the chairperson and show remorse as the relationship between her and Mamphiswana was known.

Remorse

“Mr Mudau said that Mogwe had declared that ‘she is not remorseful at all’.” he said.

Sethene interviewed Mogwe on 10 June.

She stated that she would subject herself only to the process sanctioned by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“On 23 June, as a last attempt, I addressed separate e-mails to Mamphiswana and Mogwe, inviting them for interviews on June. In the emails, I stated that should they wish not to attend my interviews, at least, they should clarify if they are parents to a child.

“Further to that, I requested that they should furnish me with proof of media statements they individually issued to the media disputing the serious allegations published by the newspaper on 26 January,” Sethene said.

Ignored

He said Mamphiswana ignored his email.

“Mogwe responded by stating that my investigation was infringing on her privacy and that I was at liberty to conclude my investigation without her participation. Mogwe also questioned why I wanted to conclude my investigation in a ‘rushed’ fashion,” Sethene said.

Two employees, interviewed separately, told Sethene they have known Mogwe since 2009 and, as of 2010, had become friends.

“Both stated that they did attend the baby shower organised on behalf of Mogwe. One friend stated that she organised the baby shower that was held at the PSC premises. The other friend stated that she only attended the one that took place at Centurion,” Sethene said in his report.

The PSC advertised the position of chief director for professional ethics in July/August 2019.

Sethene said, on 9 October, shortlisting took place by a panel chaired by Mamphiswana.

Other officials on the panel were Matome Malatsi, the deputy director-general for integrity and anti-corruption, Irene Mathenjwa, deputy director-general for monitoring and evaluation, and a human resources official, who served as an observer and secretariat.

Meanwhile, another report probing allegations of nepotism against Mamphiswana is expected at the end of July.

Dumisani Nkwamba, spokesperson to Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu, told the minister will act on the recommendations.

Due to the serious nature of the allegations, Ramaphosa delegated Mchunu to investigate the allegations in February.

“We do explain that the president is delegated to act against the official in terms of the law. This is notwithstanding the investigation the PSC has conducted.

“Minister Mchunu has appointed a two-person investigation team and he expects a report by the end of July. He will then act on [the] recommendation of the panel,” Nkwamba said.