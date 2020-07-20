Sean McVay: Training camp may ‘get moved back’

“Something about it tells me that maybe there’s a chance that things get moved back,” McVay said (h/t PFT). “We’re gonna have a great plan. Whether we get a chance to execute that plan now or a little bit later remains to be seen. But I am confident we’ll have a season. We’ll be able to play football. Whether or not it goes exactly on the schedule that we’ve all seen, that’s something I’m a little skeptical of right now.”

NFL players have concerns about coronavirus-related issues ahead of training camp

A big reason McVay likely thinks training camp could get moved back is that NFL players have made it crystal clear they aren’t satisfied with how the NFL has addressed health and safety issues related to COVID-19.

On Sunday, many of the league’s top stars engaged in a coordinated Twitter blitz blasting the league over this very issue. Additionally, the NFLPA has announced that it wants zero preseason games, daily coronavirus testing and a 21-day acclimation period at the start of camp during which players wouldn’t even put helmets and pads on.

NFLPA and NFL negotiating ahead of camp

The NFL is currently negotiating with the union on all these issues. On Monday, it was reported the league has offered to cut the preseason to just one game. However, that may not be acceptable to the players, and the issue of testing remains the elephant in the room.

There are a few different outcomes to all this:

Nobody wants a strike. The players want to play, and the league wants to make money. The obvious choice here is that a deal is worked out, and there are no delays. Whether that happens remains to be seen.