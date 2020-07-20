Samsung will announce four other devices alongside the Note 20

Samsung is preparing for its annual Unpacked event this August, and it’s set to introduce the company’s 2020 pen-toting flagship, the Note 20. That’s not all Samsung’s bringing, the company today said it would be bringing as many as five devices this summer.

Samsung’s TM Roh, head of its Mobile Communications business, said:

At this summer’s Galaxy Unpacked, we’ll be introducing five new power devices. These devices deliver on our vision to be the innovator of new mobile experiences that flow seamlessly and continuously wherever we go. They combine power with seamless functionality, whether you’re at work or play, at home or away. In the Next Normal, you will be empowered to live life to the fullest with these devices in your hand (and in your ears, and on your wrist.)”

As to what these other devices could be, there are a few possibilities. The Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Watch 3 seem almost to be shoo-ins based on the last sentence. It’s likely the Galaxy Z Flip 5G and Fold 2 may make their appearances here, rounding out the lineup. Samsung is also set to launch a Galaxy Tab S7, but it’s not clear when that particular tablet will hit the market if it skips Unpacked.

