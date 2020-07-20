Salman Khan spends his weekend farming and driving a tractor



Salman Khan has been staying at his farmhouse in Panvel ever since the lockdown was announced four months ago. The actor however has been using his time productively at the farmhouse. He’s already shot for two music videos there. Then he’s been engaged in charity, providing food and eseential supplies for the locals out there.

Over the weekend, Salman Khan shared a video on Instagram to give us glimpse of his life at the farmhouse. In the video we see Salman Khan driving a tractor and helping with farming. In the video captioned by Salman Khan saying, ‘Farminggg,’ the actor is seen taking keen interest on the field and enjoying every bit of it. Take a look at it.



Farminggg pic.twitter.com/RZREIOEHo4 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) July 19, 2020

It is being said that the actor will return to Mumbai soon. Since he starts shooting for Prabhudheva,rsquo;s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. A fight sequence and a song has to be,nbsp; shot, which the actor will complete in a studio in Bandra, Mumbai. Radhe also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff.