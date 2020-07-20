SA rugby community mourns as respected commentator, former SA Schools captain Kaunda Ntunja dies

“As you can imagine, we still trying to make sense of this tragic news and we ask for your love, care and discretion as we prepare to lay my big brother to rest.”

Ntunja was considered one of the most animated and popular commentators in South African rugby and was a household name through his work as the anchor on SuperSport’s Xhosa commentary team.

As a player – he played flank – Ntunja captained the SA Schools side in 2000 and was a part of the Free State Cheetahs side that won the Currie Cup in 2005.

Having attended Dale College in East London, Ntunja went on to represent Border at Craven Week level and played for the Sharks, Southern Kings and Cheetahs.

After retiring from the game due to injury, Ntunja made the step into commentary in 2009.

spoke to Tando Ntunja on the phone on Monday afternoon. She confirmed the family statement, but was not yet ready to provide further details.

“We have not yet convened as a family,” she said.

“We will be doing so today and then when we are satisfied with our position, we will release another statement.”

Tando Ntunja said that she would likely be in a position to answer media queries on Tuesday.

SA Rugby president Mark Alexander paid his respects.

“Kaunda left an indelible mark on the local rugby landscape and we will miss seeing his broad smile and hearing his voice at our rugby matches in future – this is a tragic loss, he left us too soon,” he said.

“Our thoughts are with the Ntunja family and all of his friends and colleagues for this terrible loss – the South African rugby community is much poorer without Kaunda Ntunja.”

This is a developing story …