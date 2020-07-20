Russia reports almost 6,000 new coronavirus cases By

© . FILE PHOTO: People rest on an embankment as cruise vessels sail near the Kremlin in Moscow
MOSCOW () – Russia reported 5,940 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, pushing its total infection tally to 777,486, the fourth largest in the world.
In a daily readout, officials said 85 people had died in the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 12,427.
