Russell Wilson’s Biggest Worry Involves NFL Season, Ciara’s Pregnancy and COVID-19

WENN/Avalon

It seems like the Seattle Seahawks quarterback is insinuating that he may put his pregnant wife and family at risk amid Coronavirus pandemic as NFL announces that the training camp will start soon.

When people are concerned over something, they usually turn to social media. That’s exactly what Russell Wilson did over the weekend as he took to his Twitter account to share with his followers what made him concerned.

“I am concerned. My wife is pregnant. @NFL Training camp is about to start.. And there’s still No Clear Plan on Player Health & Family Safety,” the Seattle Seahawks quarterback wrote on Sunday, July 19. It seemed like the 31-year-old athlete was insinuating that he might put his pregnant wife Ciara and family at risk amid Coronavirus pandemic.

However, don’t get him wrong because he and other NFL players still want to play. “We want to play football but we also want to protect our loved ones.#WeWantToPlay,” the recent ESPY Awards co-host added.

Russell is not the only player who voiced his concern after it was recently revealed that training camp would start again as early as July 28. Among those who question how the league will work to protect them on the field were Patrick Mahomes, J.J. Watts, Todd Gurley, Jared Goff, Drew Brees and Richard Sherman.

“Getting ready to report this week hoping the @NFL will come to agreement with the safe and right protocols so we can feel protected playing the sport we love #WeWantToPlay,” Patrick tweeted on Sunday. “Once again in the interest of keeping everyone (players & fans) as informed as possible, here is an updated list of what we as players know and don’t know as the first group gets set to report to training camp tomorrow,” J.J. chimed in.

Meanwhile, Todd urged NFL “to do their part in order to bring football back safely in 2020.” As for Drew, he passionately wrote on his account, “We need Football! We need sports! We need hope! The NFL’s unwillingness to follow the recommendations of their own medical experts will prevent that. If the NFL doesn’t do their part to keep players healthy there is no football in 2020. It’s that simple. Get it done @NFL.”

Criticizing NFL, Richard said, “The NFL has ignored the safety recommendations from the experts that THEY hired. We all love this game and want to go out and compete with our brothers. The NFL needs to provide a safe work environment for us to do that. #WeWantToPlay.”

Back to Russell and Ciara, the pair are expecting their second child together. The two, who share 3-year-old daughter Sienna Princess, announced their pregnancy news back in January. Meanwhile, Ciara is also a mother to 6-year-old Future Zahir whom she shares with ex Future.