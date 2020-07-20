‘RHOP’s Candiace Dillard: Kim Kardashian Doesn’t Care About Kanye West!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Real Housewives of Potomac star Candiace Dillard has claimed that Kim Kardashian does not care about her husband, Kanye West, following his latest breakdown.

 “I’ve been boiling about this. It is an emergency. Mental health is no laughing matter.” she said in a video shared to her Instagram account.

“And at a time when we are calling ourselves re-evaluating the value of Black lives, one, in particular, seems to hang in the balance while those who have the power to intercede sit by and collect chèques and do nothing. If I’m wrong, I’ll say I’m wrong. But I don’t think I am. Excuse my profanity.”

