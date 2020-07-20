Home Entertainment ‘RHOA’s NeNe Leakes: Tamar Braxton Is Getting The Proper Help

‘RHOA’s NeNe Leakes: Tamar Braxton Is Getting The Proper Help

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

NeNe Leakes has spoken out following the news that her friend, Tamar Braxton, had been hospitalized after an alleged suicide attempt last week.

“I was trying to be her support system and she was being my support system,” NeNe said, adding, “Tamar is now getting the proper help that she needs. I am going to let her talk to you guys when she’s able to talk to you guys.”

She continued, “I have dealt with so much lately,” adding that the Black Lives Matter movement “has helped me in so many ways.” 

