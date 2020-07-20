‘RHOA’s NeNe Leakes: Tamar Braxton Is Getting The Proper Help

NeNe Leakes has spoken out following the news that her friend, Tamar Braxton, had been hospitalized after an alleged suicide attempt last week.

“I was trying to be her support system and she was being my support system,” NeNe said, adding, “Tamar is now getting the proper help that she needs. I am going to let her talk to you guys when she’s able to talk to you guys.”

She continued, “I have dealt with so much lately,” adding that the Black Lives Matter movement “has helped me in so many ways.”

She went on, “If I told you the way I was being treated, in a certain way, you would probably not believe it. Same with Tamar, you would probably not believe it.”

The Blast initially reported that David Adefeso immediately called 911 after finding Braxton unresponsive on Thursday night and told the cops that she had been drinking and had ingested an unknown amount of prescription pills.