Report: MLB warning players about violating health and safety protocols

MLB teams are completing exhibition games ahead of Thursday’s opening night doubleheader that begins the pandemic-shortened season.

The league isn’t happy that some players aren’t following guidelines to keep everyone safe while attempting to launch a campaign unlike any other.

On Monday, Andy Martino of SNY reported that MLB reached out to teams about players offering high fives and fist bumps to teammates before, during, and after games. As Martino explained, one rule for the 2020 season directly states:

“All Tier 1 and Tier 2 Individuals must avoid any physical interactions (such as high-fives, fist bumps, or hugs) while at Club facilities.”

While harsh enforcement of such protocols may sound silly to some, all must remember that MLB isn’t placing personnel in a protected bubble. Players, coaches, and umpires are traveling around the country for in-market games. One virus outbreak could temporarily stall the season or lead to the league canceling the entire campaign.

The Cleveland Indians deserve credit for finding a unique way to celebrate a win while following the rules: