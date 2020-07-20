Rental apartment builders bet on quick rebound in Toronto with construction at near record levels

Article content continued

But developers see no reason to slow down.

“The market will absolutely bounce back,” Jared Menkes, executive vice-president of high-rise residential at Menkes Developments, said. “I’m optimistic we will see it flatten out by fall and hopefully by the end of the year, new year, we will experience a recovery.”

Urbanation President Shaun Hildebrand said that although construction currently underway was planned years ago, new development proposals continue to pour in.

“Developers are looking at the market with a long-term horizon, and they realize that vacancy rates in Toronto have been structurally low for a long time and have been trending down really most of the past 20 years,” he said in an interview.

The 1.8 per cent figure is still relatively low, Hildebrand added. Manhattan had a rental vacancy rate of 3.7 per cent in June, according to a report from real estate company Douglas Elliman.

“There’s an understanding that over the longer term, immigration will rebound, the job market will recover and rental demand will ultimately continue to exceed the amount of new supply that’s being delivered,” Hildebrand said.

Bloomberg.com